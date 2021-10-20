Double Payment

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am concerned that this new government is seeming to start its term by showing unfairness toward many civil servants. How can retirees who in many cases are already in good financial standing be paid new salaries up front when many civil servants are waiting to be paid monies they are owed?

I am told that many teachers finish marking national exams by the end of August, but are not paid until the end of November. Also many teachers finish teaching summer school by the end of July, but are not paid until the end of November. In addition many teachers and nurses have not received the back pay they have been owed for years. Why is this? Why not focus on paying persons presently employed what they are owed and wait for the economy to be better before giving retirees double pay. Teachers should not have to wait months to be paid. Since we are in a new day do what is right.

CONCERNED BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

October 18, 2021.