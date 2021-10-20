Free Tests Start In Inagua Today: Minister Warns Of Covid Clusters On Family Islands

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the announcement that free COVID-19 testing will be piloted on Family Islands most at risk for spread of the virus, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the programme is anticipated to start in Great Inagua today.

The minister told reporters that there are some clusters on some Family Islands that are a great concern, noting the Berry Islands, North Eleuthera and Iguana.

He said “we cannot give an exact cost” for the free testing initiative, but, he said, officials are minimising the expense.

“We anticipate that our launch will start effectively tomorrow (Wednesday) in Inagua but again there’s a few small logistical issues that we’re putting together and hopefully I would have the exact departure time for that particular team later on today,” he told reporters before heading into a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“This is our plan to be in Great Inagua tomorrow and set up testing areas in two different sites and to make sure that we have the necessary social distancing and from there they will be on Inagua for Thursday and will be departing on Friday and likewise we will definitely be announcing when we’re going to do it in North Eleuthera; when we’re going to do it on the Berry Islands; when we’re going to do it in South Eleuthera.”

He said rapid antigen tests will be used initially.

“Well, initially, we will be using (the) rapid test, but rapid test is not a diagnostic test it has to be in conjunction with PCR tests and (we) will definitely be (using) PCR tests.

“But the whole purpose of determining what’s going on on these islands is to determine whether… our COVID cases are still contained in the cluster (or) are we beginning to see sub-clusters or signs of community spreads and based on what we find the necessary security measures will be implemented, but I’d like to say the days of lockdowns are pretty much behind us… Every country has to manage COVID and we need to improve the way we are managing COVID here with new techniques and new things coming out of our toolbox.”

Asked if residents who have positive rapid tests will then receive a PCR test as a follow up measure, he said: “It all depends on the medical algorithms. You see when you do a PCR test you have a test that’s in front of you that says negative or positive. You must begin to use medical algorithms to look at the integrity and the strength of what the positive is all about. As a physician, we all know that you don’t treat tests, you treat people and so it’s important to initiate medical algorithms along with the rapid antigen test so that you can create more validity...”

The Ministry of Health previously said it was dispatching COVID-19 surveillance and enforcement units to Inagua, North Eleuthera, and the Berry Islands with “the intention to review COVID-19 cases, tighten surveillance protocols, and better support those who need to isolate and quarantine.”

Dr Darville explained the rationale further for law enforcement on these islands.

“One of the things that our surveillance unit has reported back is that there is a possibility or the fact that our clusters may have lost its integrity with individuals who are in quarantine breaking quarantine. Tighter restrictions are absolutely necessary because we will have clusters of COVID infection from time to time throughout our country and it’s better that we have a protective measure in place and so I did send additional police officers into Iguana, into North Eleuthera, and the Berry Islands to ensure that our ability to monitor and to protect the clusters so we don’t have sub-clusters and the possibility of community spread,” he said.

“What we are also looking at is an additional digital platform in order for us to best manage and to surveillance in order to maintain our clusters.”

Asked how many people in North Eleuthera and the Berry Islands were quarantined, Dr Darville said to his knowledge he thinks about 23 to 28 individuals in quarantine and in isolation: 14 in Harbour Island, eight in Lower and Upper Bower Bogue, and about four, possibly five, in Spanish Wells.

As for the Berry Islands, he admitted he did not remember the numbers off hand as there are clusters on many islands.

“On the Berry Islands, there is a cluster we are monitoring,” the minister added.