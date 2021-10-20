Lightbourne: Up To 30 Percent Of Public School Students Not Attending

By RASHAD ROLLE

STATE Minister for Education and Technical and Vocational Training Zane Lightbourne said up to 30 percent of public school students have not been attending classes consistently, adding the ministry hopes face-to-face learning will resume full-time by the end of the year.

He said some 15,000 out of 50,000 students have “not been consistently identified on the system” as attending online classes.

“We’re working very closely with the Ministry of Health who would determine (when face-to-face classes will resume),” he said yesterday.

“The tour of the islands that the minister of health has been doing, we’ve accompanied him. I myself have done some of the southern islands and we are determining that very soon. Hopefully as soon as we see the health situation sorted out we’re going to resume face to face. I’m very hopeful (that will happen before the end of the year).”

Public schools across the country opened this school year with a virtual learning format due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“I know the parents of the children are very concerned because face-to-face is our go-to, that is the way that we can capture all of the students that we know have been missing in the system for the last two years, year-and-a-half, so we want to really get this going as soon as possible but we want it to be safe, safety first,” Mr Lightbourne said.

He added that officials are examining the effectiveness of the learning platform used in schools. Teachers have complained about the platform in the past.

Mr Lightbourne said: “I had a meeting with some of the powers that be in that area making sure the system can sustain at least for the end of the term because it would be problematic if we tried to switch the system in the middle of the semester for students.”