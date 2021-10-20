Pittsburgh Couple Donates Equipment To Rand Hospital

RAND Memorial Hospital was the recipient of a generous donation this week in memory of a former patient.

Raymond and Lynn Dietz of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, donated an oxygen concentrator to the hospital on Monday October to mark their appreciation for the care and excellent service provided by that facility to the late Olga Forbes, who died recently.

The Dietzes, who are long time recurring residents to Grand Bahama, described Ms Forbes as a close family friend and said it was the least they could do to show their appreciation to the staff and leadership of Grand Bahama Health Services.

Accepting the oxygen concentrator, hospital administrator Sharon Williams expressed her profound thanks, stating that the instrument will be used for continuous treatment for the betterment of patients at Rand Memorial Hospital.

PICTURED from left are donors Ray Dietz, Lynn Dietz, Sharon Williams, Rand Memorial Hospital administrator; Dr Freeman Lockhart, medical chief of staff; Harlene Saunders, assistant director, supplies management.