‘Please Help Megan’S Fight For Health’

THE family of 15-year-old Megan Higgs is appealing for the public’s assistance in helping them fund treatment for her hydrocephalus, a severe condition that causes a build-up of fluid on the brain.

A campaign has been launched on GoFundMe to raise $50,000 for the Grand Bahama teen.

Megan was born with the condition and has been battling many medical and health issues, such as seizures, chronic pains, numbness and memory loss.

The family has raised more than $3,000 for her treatment so far.

Her mother, Kendith Higgs, said the family is seeking further medical treatment to improve Megan’s quality of life.

Megan is not like the average 15-year-old. She is much smaller and not as mentally mature as peers her age, her mother said.

She does not attend school and is restricted from certain outdoor activities such as swimming or playing in the sun, which trigger her seizures. She has had a shunt placed in her skull from birth to release fluid from her brain.

“Megan has come a long way... through the grace and mercy of God, and has made it thus far,” Ms Higgs said.

According to the GoFundMe page, Megan was born with a cerebral spinal complex malformation and has hydrocephalus. She has been undergoing both surgical and medical treatment involving neurosurgical procedures.

“At birth, she was airlifted right away from the Rand Memorial Hospital to Nassau, where they placed a shunt in her skull to drain the fluid. She stayed in hospital for two months because of the severity of her condition.

“No one really knew what she would be like as a person, whether she would know her family or be a vegetable. But we were prayerful and hopeful she would be able to function as a normal child. We did not leave her in the hospital or give her away, we said we would deal with it and whatever comes our way, and we would just love her,” her mother said.

Life has not been easy for Megan growing up. Her mother said she was bullied by other children because of her condition. Despite this, Ms Higgs said Megan is a loving and caring person who compliments everyone she meets.

Ms Higgs is appreciative to the doctors in Grand Bahama and in New Providence for their assistance in treating Megan. She is trying to get further medical treatment in the US or Cuba.

On Sunday, Megan was hospitalised at the Rand after suffering a seizure. However, before that, Ms Higgs noticed that Megan had become less energetic. She said her daughter has been experiencing severe numbing sensations in the head, hands, and feet.

“A local doctor in Freeport did (an) exam and discovered she has autonomic dystonia syndrome. The pain is so bad, and we have been going back and forth to the doctors, and they said she needs further medical attention,” she said.

Ms Higgs said that a small mass was also found on Megan’s brain. She explained that the shunts had to be replaced twice, at age two and nine years, when they became infected.

“The doctor checked to see if anything was going on, but it was fine. However, they discovered a little mass over the frontal area of the brain that needs to be checked further,” she said.

“We were told she would need further medical care…and we want to take her for further evaluation abroad in the US or Cuba. We just want to get Megan a better quality of life because her life is not the way it used to be. She used to be very energetic, and now she is just lethargic because of her condition. She also needs occupational therapy.”

Ms Higgs said that a Nassau doctor had reached out to them to try to assist Megan. “We are willing to take the offer,” she said.

In the meantime, she said that a group is checking with St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in the US. “We are waiting on them to get back to us, and we are also checking on Shriners Children’s Hospital, and waiting on news from them as well,” she said.

People interested in assisting Megan can visit the family’s GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/megan-angelique-higgs or contact Ms Higgs at (242)-822-3589, or email corey6dtpschool@hotmail.com.