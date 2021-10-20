Prime Minister Heads To Mlk Memorial Event

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis travelled to Washington DC yesterday, where he will join his wife, Ann-Marie Davis, to participate in the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King (MLK) Memorial today and tomorrow. The MLK Memorial is the fifth most visited memorial in Washington, DC.

Other invited guests include US President Joseph Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Congress. The Memorial Committee is co-chaired by Lionel Richie, Shellye Archambeau and Tommy Hilfiger.

Prime Minister Davis, pictured as he prepared to depart from Lynden Pindling International Airport, is scheduled to return to the capital on Friday.

Photo: Kristaan Ingraham/BIS