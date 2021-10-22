Cartwright Considering Fnm Role Bid

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ST BARNABAS MP Shanendon Cartwright said he is considering running for a leadership role in the Free National Movement, emphasising that such a role goes beyond leader and includes deputy leader or party chairman.

His comment to The Tribune came a day after Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis announced that he is running for leadership of the FNM.

“I’m in deep discussion about a role in leadership,” Mr Cartwright said. “Remember the leadership is the leader, the deputy leader, the chairman of the party. So let me just be clear about that.

“I can tell you very vigorous discussions are happening daily and as soon as something is concrete and a final determination is made, you will know.”

Mr Cartwright’s stock in the FNM rose after he won his constituency, an inner-city area, in an election that saw his party secure only seven seats overall. However, some in the FNM believe he is too inexperienced to be leader of the party and would be better suited for a deputy leader role.

Asked if he has a preference as to who should be party leader, Mr Cartwright said he will likely make that known before the FNM’s convention.

“Right now we are in the early stages of this process and nomination day is November 18 and definitely as we get close to that time and after that time I will surely release a statement regarding the leadership of the party,” he said.

The FNM will host a one-day convention on November 27 to settle the leadership issue. Other positions, including that of deputy leader, will be addressed in February 2022 at the earliest.

The FNM will have a church service on Sunday. Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to speak at the event and give insight into his plans. Insiders will be eager to learn whether he will contest the leadership position at the convention or not after his party’s devastating loss at the polls last month.

Asked about Dr Minnis’ future in the FNM, Mr Cartwright said: “I wish not to speculate on what may happen or what decision Dr Minnis might make. All I can simply do is refer to his statement so far as to where he’s indicated he’s going to be intimately involved with the transition and right now that’s where I can offer my view.”