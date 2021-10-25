Farewell To J Barrie Farrington

A STATE-RECOGNISED memorial service was held for John Barrie Farrington, 85, former senator and hotelier, on Saturday at Christ Church Cathedral.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, other parliamentarians, as well as current and former government officials and hoteliers attended the memorial service.
Mr Farrington died on October 13 after a long battle with cancer.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID