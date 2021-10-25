Ingraham: My Advice Was Not Wanted

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he did not feel like his advice was wanted or appreciated by the Free National Movement for the past several years.
“I have not been active in the last five years or more because I did not feel that my advice or counsel was appreciated, wanted or needed,” Mr Ingraham told reporters on Friday after viewing the body of former Senator J Barrie Farrington in the foyer of the Senate.
“And so I did not avail myself of any opportunity to get in the way of anyone.”
Mr Ingraham stepped down as FNM leader in 2012 after his party’s defeat at the polls.
Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was later elected leader of the FNM.
Their relationship was said to be strained over the years and at one point in 2012, Dr Minnis declared that the Ingraham era was over.
At an event in 2018, former Prime Minister Perry Christie suggested that Dr Minnis did not speak to Mr Ingraham, prompting the Killarney MP to give an impromptu defence of his relationship with the country’s former leader.
“Perry, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from you, you always said, ‘the man who speaks last has the greater advantage,’” Dr Minnis said at a party celebrating the birthday of Sir Arthur Foulkes in 2018.
“So let me clear the record now. Ingraham and I have always been friends; we’ve always loved each other and that won’t change. Throughout our years we’ve always learned to agree to disagree. Our relationship is so tight that we even share the same name Hubert Alexander. . .”
In 2019 after Hurricane Dorian, both Mr Christie and Mr Ingraham said they were willing to assist the government however they could with restoration efforts, but were sceptical about whether Dr Minnis, who was prime minister at the time, would give them the opportunity to take an active role in the process.
During the recent election campaign, Mr Ingraham did not endorse Dr Minnis.
Comments
moncurcool 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Whoever took that picture really caught it at an interesting moment! Wow!
Just will be careful how much I read into it without seeing the before and after monents.
TalRussell 7 hours, 1 minute ago
No worry, notice the in focus Tabernacle's ever watchful on duty security guard, a stout man who wore his blue employer issued suit with pride was at his ready to pounces 'get them apart' and everything like this and that but don't asks me explain the wearing red Tie. — Yes?
joeblow 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
... and where is the good docs mask?
tribanon 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
We all came to learn the hard way that the outrageous rules and protocols that he so vindictively inflicted on us as Supreme Ruler never really applied to him.
ohdrap4 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
Shush. Let him catch covid.
tribanon 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
This coming from a former PM who kicked the very honourable Taiwanese government out of our country, i.e. the one and only real China, and brought to our shores in their place the very evil and sinister Communist Chinese Party (CCP). The CCP has for decades now wrongfully laid claim to mainland China ever since its legitimate government was ruthlessly over-thrown by communist rebels in 1949 and forced to retreat to the island of Taiwan (The Republic of China).
And let's not forget that Ingraham even to this day revels in the illegal Haitian community affectionately referring to him as their "Papa". He did after all do nothing to stop their colonization of Abaco.
Ingraham is a political dinosaur with a grossly inflated sense of his relevance and worth to the FNM party and active FNM politicians today.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Minnis may not have gelled with Ingraham as the former PM would have liked, but Ingraham made mistakes as well in how he forsook the FNM in 2012 and left it for dead, then backed LBT vs Minnis. Minnis had a right to be distrustful of Ingraham after 2017.
tribanon 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Right you are. Sore loser Ingraham back then just picked up all of his marbles and went home whining with his little tail dangling between his legs. Yup, Ingraham created the vacuum that allowed monster Minnis to take full control of the FNM party.
SP 6 hours, 23 minutes ago
Hubert Ingraham's love of his Haitian blood over the love of his adopted country was his biggest downfall.
When questioned what his solution was for the Haitian problem, Ingrahams' response that "Bahamians should learn Creol" and his trying to implement Creol as a required language in schools sealed his fate!
Ingraham did more to damage the Bahamas single-handedly than any pm. He will always be viewed as a traitor by many Bahamians.
licks2 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
If HI could ever "take a back seat" to anybody. . .yes seek his help!! I remember the: "I'se a one man band" statement after HI was "becoming" a "has been" as Doc said!!
jackbnimble 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
If a picture paints a thousand words..this would say. "Oh how the mighty have fallen!'
HAM looks so.dejected. Most humble I've ever seen him compared to a few months back where he was telling the media off and carrying on like he was king of the hill.
Let this be a lesson to all who aspire for high office. In politics you get no do overs. You get a chance. Use it to do something good. This man had an opportunity but he got heady and squandered it. It's hard to feel sorry for him.
licks2 31 minutes ago
That is true. . .it is hard to feel sorry for him. In fact, let us pay little attention to his plight right now!! We have a government to "set stright". . .the FNM had the crown. . .they "dissed" the masses. . .the masses rejected them. . .end of story!!
