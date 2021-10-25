A Moment Of History Captured On Canvas

THE government commissioned prominent Bahamian artist Jamaal Rolle to paint an important moment that took place in November 1958 between Rev Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, and Sir Randol Fawkes in Nassau.

The painting shows Dr King engaged in conversation with Sir Randol. Both men were influencers in working for better civic and labour rights in their respective countries.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis presented the painting as a national gift from the people of The Bahamas to Attorney Harry Johnson, Sr, who is the CEO and president of the Martin Luther King, Jr, National Memorial Project Foundation. The presentation took place on the 10th anniversary of the founding of the famous Memorial in Washington, DC.

Washington holds a special place for Mr Rolle, who is also The Tribune’s cartoonist, where President Obama received his work at the White House. Mr Rolle also met with the late Senator John McCain and his work has graced the walls of the offices of the Bahamas Consulate General and The Bahamas Embassy.

Early in his career, Mr Rolle drew and painted Martin Luther King many times, including an illustration that pairs Rev Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, and President Obama titled, “I Have a Dream – I am The Dream.”

“Because of the significance of Martin Luther King and Sir Randol Fawkes – both fighters for humanity –this was an important piece for me because it allowed me to recreate a moment in time through my art,” said Mr Rolle. “The reference for this sepia-toned painting came from a black and white photo taken 63 years ago.”

The Martin Luther King Memorial occasion was commemorated by US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Also at the gifting presentation were US Congresswoman Maxine Waters, whose husband was ambassador to the Bahamas during the Clinton Administration, Prime Minister Davis and his wife Ann-Marie, former Bahamas Senate President Lady Wilson and her husband, businessman and philanthropist, Sir Franklyn Wilson.

Mr Rolle, also known as “The Celebrity Artist”, is an award-winning artist who is known for his life-like portraits.

