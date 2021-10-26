Fruit Trees Planted In Fox Hill Ahead Of Climate Conference

OFFICIALS from the government, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute, Bahamas National Trust and the British High Commission recently partnered to plant fruit trees in the community of Fox Hill.
The tree planting was part of an exercise to combat global warming, climate change and capturing more carbon emissions as per COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference.
Taking part in the tree planting ceremony on Friday were Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust; Dr Michele Singh, country representative for the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute; Clay Sweeting, minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs; Basil McIntosh, state minister for the environment; Fred Mitchell, minister of foreign affairs and the public service; Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister; Sarah Dickson, British high commissioner to The Bahamas; and Geof Andrews, chairman of the Bahamas National Trust.
Comments
tribanon 12 hours ago
This should do wonders to help feed everyone who can no longer afford to buy their own groceries. And of course Mitchell happily reminds us about the few fish and even fewer loaves of bread that fed so many.
And after planting a fruit tree or two to feed all of us, Mitchell headed off to Rome, Italy to attend a conference where he and his boyfriend could wine and dine at the famous five-star restaurant known as Sabitini's, all at the Bahamian taxpayers' expense. LOL
Future 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
It’s a sea grape tree. Who is this going to help??? They take us for absolute fools.
