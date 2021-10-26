Fruit Trees Planted In Fox Hill Ahead Of Climate Conference

OFFICIALS from the government, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute, Bahamas National Trust and the British High Commission recently partnered to plant fruit trees in the community of Fox Hill.

The tree planting was part of an exercise to combat global warming, climate change and capturing more carbon emissions as per COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference.

Taking part in the tree planting ceremony on Friday were Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust; Dr Michele Singh, country representative for the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute; Clay Sweeting, minister of agriculture, marine resources and Family Island affairs; Basil McIntosh, state minister for the environment; Fred Mitchell, minister of foreign affairs and the public service; Ann Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister; Sarah Dickson, British high commissioner to The Bahamas; and Geof Andrews, chairman of the Bahamas National Trust.