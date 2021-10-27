One Man Shot Dead, Another Injured In Eight Mile Rock

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man was shot dead and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Eight Mile Rock on Tuesday night.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that a man is in police custody assisting with their investigation into the incident in the Pinedale area at the Platinum Sporting and Hookah Lounge.

Police are withholding the identity of the victims.

ASP Rolle said Police Control Room received reports shortly after 10.30pm of a shooting at a business establishment and dispatched officers to investigate.

According to initial police investigations, two men were in front of the establishment when an unknown man approached them.

The suspect produced a firearm and fired in their direction. Both men sustained injuries about the body.

ASP Rolle said EMS personnel pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. The second man was transported by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are continuing in the matter.