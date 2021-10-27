Revamp Planned For Urban Renewal

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration plans to revamp the Urban Renewal Authority Act to give the programme more autonomy.

State Minister for Social Services Lisa Rahming said the update would allow Urban Renewal to solicit funds from private entities and organisations.

“The Act now is in deliberation and we’re looking forward to four weeks because we’re putting some things in, adding some things out based on what we see on the ground,” she said.

She highlighted some restructuring to come in the future.

“You would find in the next week or two, we are restructuring in both ways. For the first one, I would like to speak about capital-wise. We are trying to restructure, revamp the capital first and then you will find out the human capital would be somewhat reshuffled,” she said.

She noted that historically Urban Renewal only catered to the inner-city. Due to the downturn caused by the pandemic they will be extended to rural areas.

Ms Rahming said there are many people who need help.

“Because of the economy it has certainly put them in a position that they’ve never been in before and we don’t want to finish demoralise these persons by handing out groceries and telling them come to the centre for coupons, but we’re going to knock on their doors and bring help to them,” she said.

She said the Urban Renewal Foundation, which has been “stagnant” for sometime, will have a consultant brought on board.

“With the foundation, the foundation will then have the authority to solicit from all agencies - private, corporations, banks, churches.”

She said Urban Renewal will also create jobs.

“As it relates to increase in jobs, it’s those jobs for persons who want to be a part of the Urban Renewal programme because we’re looking forward to partnering with the churches because in our investigation we have found out that most of the school aged children are not attending school in the inner-city. We’ve learnt that some of them it’s not because they don’t have internet in some instances. It’s not because they don’t have the technology. It’s because they don’t have anybody at home to help them.”

She confirmed Urban Renewal was awarded more than $6 million in the last budget.