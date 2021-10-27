Thompson To Run For Fnm Leader

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
EAST Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson announced yesterday that he will run for leader of the Free National Movement at next month’s one-day leadership convention.
Mr Thompson, a former minister of state for finance, has the backing of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and many other Minnis allies, The Tribune understands.
He joins Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis in the race and is currently expected to be the chief challenger to Marco City MP Michael Pintard who is expected to publicly declare his interest in the coming weeks.
Mr Thompson’s backers see him as an experienced, faithful FNM and a non-controversial, stable figure who has paid his dues to the party.
“The FNM must rebuild and renew our party,” he said in a statement yesterday. “The election of a new leader on November 27 is only a beginning. We must respond to the needs and aspirations of the people as we rebuild and restore the FNM, root and branch.
“We have had many successes in government. At our 50th anniversary, there is much to celebrate about our legacy. But at times we have fallen short. At times, we could have paid more attention to public sentiment.
“Our mission is to return to government to build on our accomplishments. We must do so with greater humility, compassion and openness.
“Governments and political parties must inspire, especially in difficult times. We must once again inspire The Bahamas with a vision and with ideas. We must provide genuine hope for the future.
“Our primary mission is not solely about returning to office. Our broader mission is one of service and of building a better future for all. Our focus must be on who we serve and how we serve, inspired by the values of freedom and opportunity.”
Mr Thompson called for party unity and said the FNM must display a commitment to transparency and accountability that is reflected in the party’s finances and how candidates and senators are chosen. He said more should be done to attract women and young people.
“The FNM should develop a long-term national development plan that focuses on the coming decades and not just on five-year cycles. We will build on our recent manifesto and accomplishments in office,” he said. “Our long-term plans should be developed through a widespread consultation process. These plans should provide guidance and consistency for the vision and direction of the party regardless of who is the leader.”
Comments
moncurcool 9 hours, 30 minutes ago
Without any other reason, just that statement right there is enough to let the FNM know that Thompson is not the right choice. But beyond that, I'm sorry, but Thompson does not inspire confidence for people to follow him. Both he and Lewis need on sit on the sideline on this one right now.
Just my viewpoint.
But who knows may surprise me if he gets it. At least don't have over the hill 70+ year old people putting their hat in the ring to lead. Don't need anymore of them, as in the next 5 years, our current PM with his old ideas will have driven our country deeper and we desperately need youthful leadership with a willingness to buck the status quo.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 27 minutes ago
Who, in your view, is a better choice? Only 6 to choose from. Or, do you wish to nominate a seatless wonder?
moncurcool 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
Pintard I believe is a better option than the 2 presently vying. He has the ability I believe to do something that has not really been done before in our politics, and that is to work across party lines and unite our country for the better.
tribanon 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Fully agree with your view that Pintard is the much better option. Boogie eyes Kwasi is unequivocally a tool of Minnis and Culmer, both of whom are working over-time behind the scenes to get his worthless incompetent butt elected leader of the opposition. Word around town is that Minnis and Culmer as the master puppeteers are applying the screws to voting FNM delegates in an effort to get Kwasi elected leader of the opposition as their favoured puppet.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Yall could talk about "een nobody better" and he better than the other losers. Your supporters have already told you they een supporting jokers and they willing to stay home to prove it
Is a big party, find somebody who IS a leader. Noone there qualifies, not a one of them spoke against a single initiative Dr Minnis implemented to damage the country
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
You ever see the US Federal reserve, the US military hierarchy or US government. All I is see is pretty salt and pepper hair. Alan Greenspan was SIXTY ONE when he was appointed! not when he left, when he got the job and held it for 16 years. He was near eighty and presidents on both sides of the aisle was still saying this the brightest man we gat. to oversee a trillion dollar economy
We need to stop looking at outward appearance as a measure of competence.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Thisisours ..... One of them has to lead. Tommy & Minnis got their chances to lead. Even Brave got a chance in 2017. All of them are better than Brave. The FNMs just have to stop the hand ringing and choose a successor.
tribanon 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
See my post above.
moncurcool 5 hours, 27 minutes ago
Agree anyone better than Brave. But the FNM needs to avoid the mistake in choosing MInnis because no one else.
Then have to choose the right one for the job. As tribanon said, and I agree, Thompson is just Minnis puppet, and that is not what is needed if the country will move forward.
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
If youre referring to leader of the house, yes.
What the FNM should do is find a REAL leader, ask one of the tokens to resign, compensate them for their graciousness and allow the REAL leader the opportunity to show their prowess over the next 5 years. I can guarantee you, nobody, nobody coming out to vote for Iram or Kwasi and Im positive they're both nice people. I told y'all 2 years ago noone was coming out to vote for Minnis, ask Mrs Carron for the history. This een about nice people or who the 3 members of the FNM want to see in charge. 170,000 people will weigh in.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
If you referring to LBT & DrSands to lead the FNM again, I don't think so ...... Tommy and Ingraham's boys are yesterday's news. So, if it's not one of the MPs, then who? Pintard is a good story-teller ...... PM material? Idk
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
I dont know. Its for the FNM to look around at the people neither of us know as well as the ones we know, look at their criteria for leadership and pick one. Guarantee you Iram and Kwasi are a lost cause. I'd go with Dr Sands
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 40 minutes ago
Dr Sands is a seatless wonder ...... Like TommyT back in the day
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Wake up. Everyone sitting in parliament is currentky "wonderless". All of them. The only reason they have a seat to sit on is because it was easy. So forget that criteria. If Sands was running in St Anne's he'd be leader today
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
If the FNM was smart they'd be asking the 40000 people who stay home who'd make them come out to vote. Cuz the other people coming anyway. Is the 40000 you need to win
TalRussell 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
— Comrades, as was listening parody of Papa Hubert's voice critiquing Minnis's cryin' at Tabernacle Service, I said, dead friggin-on, so bejesus the laugher caused me knickers slid right down over and beyond both ass's cheeks and every thing like this and that too funny, —
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegz2...">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wegz2...
