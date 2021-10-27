Union Wary Smith May Stay On As Ub President

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

OFFICIALS from the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas are up in arms over fears that University of The Bahamas President Dr Rodney Smith is lobbying to remain at the helm of the institution even though he is almost 70 years old.

The relationship between UTEB and the president has been tumultuous over the years with many allegations from the union of a lack of transparency and accountability from the institution.

It was announced last year that Dr Smith would not seek a renewal of his contract.

UB’s board of trustees appointed a presidential search committee in November 2020 to establish the process by which a new president would be selected and hired.

UTEB president, Daniel Thompson, addressed his membership yesterday telling them that Dr Smith intends to stay even though others retired at 65.

“As a result of my communication to members yesterday, (Monday), I’m able to confirm that the president intends to, or has already begun to lobby for another contract of employment for the period beginning August 2022,” Mr Thompson said.

“He will be 70 years old next year. He has retired many UTEB members at 65 while claiming it was not forced by him. He had an epiphany about the non-discriminatory age clause of the UB Act 2016 and now wishes to have it applied to himself.

“The CEO’s application for an American university presidency in summer 2020, unbeknown to UB, precipitated UB’s presidential search. The search for a UB president resulted in three finalists. Dr Smith was not one of them.”

Mr Thompson said that the three finalists visited UB’s campus and met with UTEB’s team who listened to their plans and questioned them.

“A qualified Bahamian was amongst the three finalists,” Mr Thompson said. “The current CEO was not. The debacle with the promised increments and promotions back pay from last year 2020 and as recent as September 2021, falls squarely on the current CEO’s shoulders, and is indicative of a litany of back peddling and broken promises.”

He also said, “UB cannot and will not be subject to another five years of this inept leadership. We need a new CEO. . . “

The union has also taken issue with the hiring of Iraq-born Professor Sarim Al-Zubaidy to the position of executive vice president.

Attempts to secure a comment from UB were unsuccessful yesterday.

In July, UB announced the finalists for the school’s president search had been narrowed down to three candidates: Dr Erik Rolland, Sir Anthony Seldon and Dr Ian Strachan, the latter being the only Bahamian in the group.

Dr Smith’s contract expires in 2022.