180 Tests Were Used In Free Pilot Scheme On Inagua

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville said 180 rapid antigen tests were administered last week during the government’s pilot free testing programme on Inagua, resulting in three positive COVID-19 results.

Two of the positive cases were from the same family, he said, adding that all the cases were asymptomatic and have since been isolated.

The 180 rapid antigen tests administered represent 20 percent of Inagua’s population.

Dr Darville said testing teams have now moved to North Eleuthera where they will conduct tests in Harbour Island, Gregory Town and Lower Bogue, communities that have experienced a spike in cases. Testing teams will then move to the Berry Islands.

Dr Darville also reiterated that the administration will not renew the emergency orders when they expire on November 13.

He said regulations will be tabled through existing legislation to manage the pandemic.

“Already we are in talks with the Office of the Attorney General to devise fresh new legislation to address the management of major health risks in The Bahamas. As part of this legislation, we will remove and redefine the role and duties of the competent authority,” he said.

Dr Darville said in the last six weeks, he has reviewed the country’s healthcare system and found it to be broken, overburdened and desperately struggling to meet people’s healthcare needs.

He said: “To put it in plain and simple terms our medical infrastructure is crumbling, there is a manpower shortage, our staff are overworked and our nurses are exiting the system almost as fast as we train them. I have also had the opportunity to speak with scores of healthcare professionals, patients and Bahamians from all walks of life and I can safely say that patients and healthcare workers alike are tired of talk.

“They want action, they all want to see and feel real change at healthcare facilities across the country. But in order to achieve these new objectives, all hands must be on deck gloved with compassionate purpose-driven leadership from the Ministry of Health and Wellness. We have not gotten to this state overnight, but as a result of years of unintentional neglect and poor policy decisions that transcends many governments and political agendas.”