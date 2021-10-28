Minnis: $1bn Allegation Is Reckless And Dangerous

By RASHAD ROLLE

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said his successor’s allegation that his administration’s pre-election report on the government’s fiscal position was incomplete to the tune of $1bn “was very reckless and dangerous”.

“That was a very reckless and dangerous statement made by the prime minister without providing the evidence,” he said during a press conference, “and therefore… I’m certain that the entire Bahamian populace are waiting for the evidence. He’s basically said we have hidden one billion in such a short space of time. That is a reckless and dangerous statement and he must provide such evidence as the debate proceeds.”

Former State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson said the Fiscal Responsibility Act outlines what information should be included in the pre-election report. He insisted the former administration complied with the law completely.

“We only have a pre-election report because the (previous) government made again a deliberate decision to enhance transparency in fiscal affairs,” Mr Thompson said. “When we first came to office, we had actually no clue as to what the fiscal position was so as a result of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, we specifically put in the Fiscal Responsibility Act that we would put in place a pre-election report, and we will speak to greater detail as to what the prime minister indicated, but the pre-election report is very specific as to what should be included in it.”

Mr Davis said the Ministry of Works spent up to $100m that was not included in the pre-election fiscal report. However, he did not provide details or a breakdown of the spending.

“The prime minister didn’t provide details as to the $100m in contracts he was speaking about,” Mr Thompson said. “The same technical persons who assisted and put together the report are the same technical persons who are in the Ministry of Finance today and so it complied with what the law required.

“I have no idea about the specifics about what the prime minister said. He should. . .provide the specifics and then we can speak to it. There are very, very talented, sharp persons in the Ministry of Finance who track these items and who provide the specific technical information in these reports and these are the same persons who are still at the ministry today.”

Mr Thompson said the team will speak in greater detail on matters contained in the Davis administration’s supplementary budget.

He said they will pay attention to the reduction in funding to the Ministry of Education “at a time when we really ought not be reducing funds from education.” He said they will do the same for the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture and the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness Management and Reconstruction.