Mother Pratt Deputises For Governor General

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt will serve as deputy to the governor general while Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith is out of the country for a few days.

Sir Cornelius has accepted a speaking engagement at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and will be out of the country today until October 31.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has approved Mrs Pratt to serve in his absence as deputy to the governor general pursuant to Section 34 1(a) of the constitution.