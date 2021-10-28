‘Overwhelming Majority’ Choose Next University Of The Bahamas President

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE board of trustees of the University of The Bahamas has concluded its search for the next UB president after an “overwhelming majority” reached the same decision on the school’s next successor.

According to UB officials, an announcement on the new appointment was delayed because of the 2021 general election and subsequent change in government, but is expected to be made soon.

This comes amid calls for university officials to select a Bahamian to head the institution as opposed to a foreigner, with one assistant professor recently saying that hiring a non-Bahamian would be a “grave insult”.

In a statement released Tuesday, UB board of trustees chair Jonathan Rodgers said: “Please be assured that the UB board of trustees (BOT) remains engaged in fulfilling its governance mandate. At all times, we act in good faith and good will.

“Regarding the naming of the university’s next president, the BOT is actively pursuing a public announcement on the heels of a successful presidential search. The board successfully deliberated on three finalists and reached a decision, with an overwhelming majority.

“The announcement has been delayed due to matters beyond the BOT’s control, namely a national election and subsequent change in government…the BOT continues to work with the government to bring this matter to a conclusion and looks forward to making an announcement soon.”

UB’s board of trustees appointed a presidential search committee in November 2020 to establish the process by which a new president would be selected and hired to succeed Dr Rodney Smith.

In July, UB announced the finalists for the school’s president search had been narrowed down to three candidates: Dr Erik Rolland, Sir Anthony Seldon and Dr Ian Strachan, the latter being the only Bahamian in the group.

Dr Smith has previously announced that he would not renew his contract at the institution. His contract expires in August 2022.

However, the union representing tertiary educators in The Bahamas said that Dr Smith is lobbying to remain at the school even though he is almost 70 years old.

“As a result of my communication to members yesterday (Monday), I’m able to confirm that the president intends to or has already begun to lobby for another contract of employment for the period beginning August 2022,” UTEB president, Daniel Thompson said in a recent interview with The Tribune.

“He has retired many UTEB members at the age of 65 while claiming it was not forced by him. He had an epiphany about the non-discriminatory age clause of the UB Act 2016 and now wishes to have it applied to himself,” Mr Thompson also said.

UB officials did not address the matter in their statement issued on Tuesday. Several attempts to reach Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin were also unsuccessful up to press time.