Protest Outside Parliament

A SMALL group protested outside Parliament yesterday in response to conditions at Princess Margaret Hospital’s Maternity Ward.

One protestor, Patrice Hanna Carey, said the group is calling on the government to provide a proper birthing facility amid allegations of mistreatment, negligence and poor patient care at the Maternity Ward.

“We realise that we have been pushed to the side and situations like this have been pushed to the side for too long. . .we will continually fight for not only this, but whatever else comes up as it relates to women’s healthcare, infant care and the trauma, the rippling effect that it has on everyone involved,” she said.

This comes after the group protested in Rawson Square on Saturday.

Last week, the Public Hospitals Authority issued a statement saying it has initiated an internal inquiry to identify any deficiencies in care at the Maternity Ward.

PHA said it takes such matters seriously, adding that it has a standard operating procedure relating to “poor care or neglect”.

Yesterday Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville also promised an investigation into the allegations.