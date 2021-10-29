Court Rules Comedian Has Case To Answer

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A magistrate on Friday ruled that comedian Wellington Roberts, who was last year accused of inciting a riot, does have a case to answer.

The social media entertainer was arrested in October 2020, when furloughed Atlantis workers seeking severance pay organised a demonstration on Bay Street. At the time, Roberts was accused of inciting a riot and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Although he maintains his innocence, one of the prosecution’s witnesses said during the protest, a group of people were shouting slogans and in the midst of the crowd was Roberts, who was holding a megaphone in his hand.

The officer said at one point, Roberts even encouraged the crowd to follow him to the House of Assembly so he could throw the mace out.

While ruling on Robert’s no case submission, Magistrate Samuel McKinney noted that a riot is defined as three or more people coming together to execute the common purpose of obstructing legal authority.

In view of this fact, he told the accused he did have a case to answer in respect to disorderly behaviour because he used a “blow horn” to amplify his voice and create a disturbance.

Magistrate McKinney also said inciting a riot means encouraging others to do a particular act.

“Your words and actions encouraged the crowd to follow you to the House of Assembly to throw the mace out the window while they were in session,” he told Roberts. “You incited others to follow you (therefore) the court finds you do have a case to answer.”

After the magistrate’s ruling, Robert’s attorney told the court that his client would give sworn evidence and call witnesses.

The matter continues on December 6.