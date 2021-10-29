From Deputy Prime Minister To Deputy Governor General For ‘Mother’ Pratt

FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia “Mother” Pratt was sworn-in as deputy to the governor general by Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree yesterday.

Mrs Pratt is also a former minister of national security.

The ceremony took place at the Paul Farquharson Centre, Royal Bahamas Police Force headquarters.

She will serve as deputy while Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith is out of the country for a few days.

Sir Cornelius accepted a speaking engagement at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and will be out of the country until October 31.

