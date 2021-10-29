On The Hook For Officer Attacks: Committee Looking At Ways To Stop Govt Liability For Brutality

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CABINET sub-committee will recommend how the government can stop incurring liabilities from court cases involving brutality from uniformed officers, with taxpayers presently on the hook for millions in damages and costs.

Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, said the Minnis administration’s pre-election fiscal report did not account for $13m in liabilities from court judgments. He said the Davis administration is “very concerned” about the mounting legal expenses.

_ Advertisement

The Office of the Attorney General,” he said yesterday, “has undertaken an exercise to identify categories where we are seeing material, and in instances, recurring damages against the government and to propose a way forward and a strategy aimed at minimising these instances”.

“One example of this is litigation involving brutality by uniformed officers. This is a grouping where we see material liability for the government in legal judgements and awards. Cabinet, recognising this issue, has appointed a joint committee of ministers to review the issue and in instances engage with the staff associations of these branches of law enforcement to reach a mutual solution and recommendation on the issue. We will do this with other indemnified groupings where we see judgments and awards against the government.

“At this point, we cannot quantify a liability amount attributable to cases under the former administration, only to say the liability is significant.”

Mr Rahming said the cabinet sub-committee will include Attorney General Ryan Pinder, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe and Minister of Immigration Keith Bell.

Mr Munroe has spoken about needing to reduce the state’s exposure to liability from court judgements involving law enforcement officers. Just last week the Supreme Court awarded $82,856 in damages and costs to Pedro Morley after an officer punched him in his mouth in 2019, damaging eight of his teeth.

Earlier this year the Supreme Court awarded another man, Latario Rolle, more than $163,000 in damages after an officer punched out his teeth when he questioned him about his arrest in 2015.

A number of judgements have been made against the government because of matters involving immigration officers as well.

In August, the Court of Appeal said Kenyan national Douglas Ngumi must receive $750,000. Mr Ngumi was unlawfully detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for nearly seven years. He received damages for false imprisonment, assault and battery; aggravated damages; exemplary damages; constitutional damages and special damages.