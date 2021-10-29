Rbdf Promotions Approved ‘Soon’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King said promotions for the organisation should be approved soon.

“We anticipate having that exercise approved and authorised in the very near future,” he told reporters yesterday.

Asked if he hoped promotions would take place by the end of the year, he answered: “Most certainly.”

“Our promotions, it will be one exercise this year ideally. We’re hoping to be able to do two exercises per year, but a lot smaller. April and November that is what we are hoping to achieve but given one exercise the numbers would probably be a bit larger, but we’re looking to compensate the men and women of this organisation who’ve worked tirelessly and worked hard.”

He did not wish to give any numbers at this time regarding how many officers will be promoted.

“..It’s going to be commensurate based on the person’s commitment and dedication,” he said, adding the exercise will be “large.”

This news came after State Minister for Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle revealed earlier this week that a “large” number of letters of promotions were expected to be issued in the coming week for Bahamas Department of Correctional Services workers as well as Department of Immigration officers.

Service-wide promotions that were “held back” since 2017 will be issued shortly, she said.

“We are very happy to have finished that process. . .the large percentage of immigration’s (promotions) is about 80 percent complete,” the state minister said when asked about the status of corrections and immigration officers’ promotions. “So, those letters are being released within this week and, of course, the other armed forces that we’ve spoken about.

“We have some others that are going to be released this week, but we are just waiting on the process to be complete, the letters to be taken care of and then we will get those letters to their respective ministries and the ministries will make the necessary announcement.”