Seabreeze Mp Organises Free Mammograms For Her Constituency

WITH October recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice organised free mammograms for women living in the area she represents.

“Breast cancer is a prevalent malignant disease in the world and the leading cause of death in women,” Mrs Miller-Brice said. “This is one of the reasons why I am committed to the health and wellness programme for Seabreeze constituency.

“Today we are here with amazing women from the Seabreeze constituency. We would have randomly selected women from each polling division in an effort just to encourage Breast Cancer Awareness this month (October).”

The mammograms were conducted at Fourth Terrace Diagnostic Centre.

“As we observe Breast Cancer Month, it is that time again for women to do their annual breast cancer screenings,” she continued. “As a woman, mother and now member of Parliament for the great constituency of Seabreeze, it was very important for me to select women from the community that I represent to receive mammograms.

“I conducted this initiative because we’re living in unprecedented times and too many of our women are losing their lives at the hands of this horrible disease. According to the Family Medicine Centre website, it states that Bahamian women with breast cancer have the highest prevalence of an inherited gene in the BRCA gene in the world.”

She also said, “It goes further to say that in The Bahamas, 300-500 new cases of breast cancer are reported annually and 48 percent of the women diagnosed were under the age of 50.”

She told her constituents the importance of getting annual mammograms and the dangers of not getting them.

“It is very important to get tested because you always want to know your status,” she said. “Many times, we take mammograms for granted and assume that everything is ok when we don’t feel lumps or experience discomfort in our breasts. This is a tragic mistake which can leave us in a vulnerable position where cancer can develop and move through stages one, two, three and four without us having any idea.”

She urged women who have a history of breast cancer in their family to keep a watchful eye on their preventative health. She also informed them of support groups.

“In our country, we have organisations that support women with breast cancer such as the Sister Sister breast cancer support group and the Bahamas Breast Cancer Initiative Foundation,” she said. “Special attention should be given to women who have a family history of breast cancer. If you need more information regarding breast cancer screening, consult with your doctor.”