Two Dead, One Injured After Fort Fincastle Shooting

Two people are dead and another person is injured after a shooting incident in the Fort Fincastle area on Friday night.
According to reports, a group had been on a porch on Prison Lane when two armed men opened fire on them before running from the scene.
Two died at the scene and an injured man was taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 502 9991/2.
