Culmer Denounces Political Ads Targeting Davis

FREE National Movement chairman Carl Culmer Sr has denounced political ads being shared on social media that paint Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis “in a less than favourable light.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Culmer said the ads have not been commissioned nor authorised by the Free National Movement.

“We condemn and repudiate all such attacks against any person and/or party vying for office during this highly charged political season,” Mr Culmer said.

“While I unequivocally maintain that Brave Davis and the PLP do pose a grave threat to good governance and transparent fiscal responsibility, the FNM has absolutely no need to levy nasty personal attacks against the opposition or any other political opponent.

“This administration is proud of its accomplishments to date and has a record upon which we firmly stand.”

He listed several things the Minnis administration accomplished since winning office in 2017. The accomplishments include solving landfill issues and dump fires in New Providence; incorporating renewable energy into the country’s power grid; stabilising power generation and reducing consumer electricity bills by some 40 percent.

He said the Minnis administration approved approximately $70m for disbursement to small and medium sized businesses through the Small Business Development Centre. Other accomplishments include significantly expanding educational opportunities for all through universal pre-school initiatives, along with free tuition for qualifying students at UB and BTVI; implementing sweeping fiscal legislation to improve levels of transparency with regard to government expenditures; eliminating business license fees for micro-businesses and first-time business owners; digitizing government services, eliminating the need for long lines and cash transactions.

He also said the government implemented sweeping land reform initiatives, granting Crown land to scores of Bahamians, providing serviced lots in new subdivisions, and is developing an 83-acre community for young professionals.

“We have no need to run a nasty campaign because our record speaks for itself. The FNM has steadily improved the Bahamian society even in the midst of a pandemic and in the wake of a monster storm. We have remained accountable to the Bahamian people, and we have a record to stand on,” he said.

He said Bahamians can visit ourfnm.org to read more about the Minnis administration’s accomplishments.