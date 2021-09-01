Funeral Homes ‘Extremely Busy’ In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FUNERAL homes in Grand Bahama have been busy, especially in the past month because of the increased COVID-related deaths on the island.

Bertram Pinder, of Russell & Pinder Funeral Home, reported that they have seen more deaths on the island.

“We have been extremely busy,” he said.

“It has definitely increased in the last month, six weeks, especially. We have gotten quite a few, mostly COVID-related deaths.”

Mr Pinder — who has been in the funeral business for many years — said his staff have to be cautious when handling bodies they receive.

“We are busier than normal, and we try to treat each body as if it is COVID-positive because sometimes you don’t know until you get the documentation,” he said.

He stated families are unable to see their deceased loved ones until the funeral.

“Because they are not able to see them in the hospital when we get a body, they want to see it. COVID protocols allow graveside services only, which has been the norm,” Mr Pinder said.

He encouraged persons in the community to get vaccinated.

Health officials have said there have been no recorded deaths of fully vaccinated people with the virus.

Bernadette Bartlett, of Restview Memorial Mortuary, also reported that it has been hectic.

“We have been getting more calls related to COVID deaths,” she said.

“It has been busy, but the hardest thing is that so many families are not able to have the traditional funeral for their loved ones.

“That has been very hard on families, not being able to have church funerals anymore,” she said.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a graveside service is only allowed for one hour and is limited to only 30 people. Ms Bartlett said these restrictions are difficult on large families. She also noted that the one-hour does not allow for some traditional funeral readings to take place.

Jamal McSweeney, of Yager Funeral Home, also reported an increase and said they are taking precautions.

“We are also seeing an increase in calls of COVID deaths. We take the COVID protocols seriously, and we wear PPEs when dealing with the body, and conduct proper sanitisation,” he said.