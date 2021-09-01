No Vote Likely If Quarantined: Ministers Signal Voters May Miss Ballot To Stop Possible Covid Spread

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames suggested yesterday that people in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure may not be allowed to vote in the upcoming general election.

_ Advertisement

However, he said a decision has not yet been finalised as the government is still being guided by health officials.

The issue of voting for those quarantined has been a heavily discussed topic in recent weeks as many fear preventing such voters the ability to take part in elections could lead to disenfranchisement.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, registered people are allowed to vote as a special voter in the advanced poll under certain circumstances, including illness or infirmity.

However, such people would have to write to the parliamentary commissioner for a special voter certificate, though it is not clear if the rule also applies to people suffering from COVID-19.

When asked for an update on whether those in quarantine or COVID-19 positive people will be allowed to cast their ballots on Election Day, Mr Dames—who has responsibility for elections—said the rules for quarantining people are quite clear.

“Would you like to have a COVID positive voter next to you? What does quarantine mean?...Quarantine is quarantine,” he said before going to a Cabinet meeting.

“If someone has COVID and they’re in quarantine, they’re quarantined for a reason... I mean look, you have people who are incarcerated on Election Day, you have people who are hospitalised on Election Day. You have people who are out of the country on Election Day and they may be registered voters, but they can’t vote because of the circumstances and so, we’ll see.”

Health Minister Renward Wells was also asked about his ministry’s views on allowing people in quarantine to vote.

He said it is the position of health officials that such people should not be allowed to vote on the basis that it could potentially lead to further COVID spread.

“From the Ministry of Health’s standpoint, we’re taking the position that they probably will not be able to vote,” Mr Wells said.

“But again, as I’ve always said that has to come from the Prime Minister via the cabinet of The Bahamas, but there are recommendations in that regard by health personnel... Think about it now, how are you going to let someone who is in quarantine and who has the potential to affect other persons to go out into a polling station?”

Mr Wells said officials will be on high alert for people seeking to break quarantine rules for the purpose of voting if it has been decided they will not be allowed to vote.

“The COVID police along with the surveillance unit of my ministry have an idea as to who is supposed to be in quarantine… because remember those persons who are a part of the COVID police and a part of surveillance are probably going to vote in the early poll so on Election Day they’re going to be able to monitor,” the health minister added.

The advanced poll is on September 9, seven days before Election Day.

With high COVID-19 numbers being recorded daily, it is conceivable people could be in quarantine during both events.

Last week, Wayne Munroe, the Progressive Liberal Party’s candidate for Free Town, called on the government to follow the lead of its Caribbean counterparts when determining how people in quarantine can still vote.

He said it’s important for officials to ensure voters are not left disenfranchised this election cycle.

However, Mr Dames stressed yesterday not every registered voter will be able to cast their ballots this year.

“You’re never going to have 100 percent voting on Election Day,” Mr Dames continued. “No country could boast of that unless it’s a country that’s designed that way and so we have to accept the fact that those persons who are able to vote on Election Day should be encouraged and come out to vote.

“We have been a country—we continue to boast of our percentages during Election Day and I don’t expect that will change in any way. Bahamians love Election Day. They love voting and so we should all be excited.”

It is not clear how many people are currently in quarantine, but the numbers are likely to be in the thousands with some 3,093 COVID-19 cases said to be still active as of August 29.