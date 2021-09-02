Art Of Graphix: Put Your Advertising Into Graphic Motion

Motion graphics can be used in pretty much any business. They can simplify storytelling, help guide users to better understand products and services, and can help pack massive amounts of information into bite-size, comprehensive videos.

Motion design can assist web designers in producing enjoyable, easy to navigate and intuitive layouts for users through the implementation of grids, dynamic backgrounds, transitions and graphic cues.

Motion graphics can also help web and app designers create a seamless transition from one screen to another. A user will not notice a screen shifting, and buttons moving, if the transition is animated. If you are in need of motion graphics for your business, here are a few types you should know about.

Explainer Videos

Explainer videos are short and digestible pieces of video content that tell viewers how your product works. These are used in most companies’ feeds because it explains services or product needs. If you are selling a product or service that is not simple, an explainer video is ideal. Some products are in need of a little more instruction.

Instructional Videos

Similar to explainer videos, an instructional video walks viewers through how to use your product. For example, you might be selling a brand of seasoning. An instructional video will tell your audience (how) to incorporate it into a recipe. A motion graphics version of this video would be much more eye-catching, and full of personality.

User Interface (UI) Animation

If you have created an app or digital platform, it is a smart idea to display it in action using motion graphics. This way, what your audience sees will be what they get. This display has the opportunity to show the best features of your platform.

Logos

What makes your brand even more memorable than its logo? A moving one.

Icons

This is the same concept as your logo. Find a way to manipulate them into action, as motion graphics is all about giving life to what is already there. Think of it as video CPR.

Titles

Titles do not have as many dynamics when they are stock-still on the screen. Movement will draw attention, highlighting the importance and improving your communication. This is especially important if your motion graphics video does not have a voiceover to help the communication along.

Infographics

Let us face it. Even when an infographic is presenting really interesting data, sometimes we are tempted to speed-read over it because it is boring. Nevertheless, making your infographic move will ensure your audience’s eyes stay on the right information as intended. These types of motion graphics are most suited to platforms such as LinkedIn, where thought leadership prevails.

Presentations

You may be the best public speaker, but if you are presenting something on a screen that is completely flat this can really hurt the presenter’s message. Create movement to engage the audience, similar to infographics, to ensure that if you animate significant parts of a presentation, a viewer response is guaranteed.

Broadcast Graphics

Broadcast graphics add more visual appeal to programmes where the scene rarely changes, such as a football pitch. An exciting motion graphic builds interest in the game as it progresses.

GIFs

A GIF (Graphical Interchange Format) is an image format that plays in short loops. GIF motion graphics are effective on social media.

Motion graphic design has evolved from additional elements in videos, films and television productions to one of the most common types of advertising design and UX elements. If you are still undecided on whether to invest in this feature, the answer is ‘yes, you should’. This feature is a resourceful investment and can enhance your branding in a competitive way.

The graphic world is clearly moving away from “paper” or “still life” advertising towards motion software technologies. If commercial advertisements are not on top of their game, they will not be able to compete professionally on social media or any other platforms.

Whatever your goal, motion graphics are the real deal, as they appeal to the young and the old while offering endless possibilities every time. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained graphic designer/brand marketing analyst, author and certified life coach with qualifications of A.Sc., B.Sc. and M.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.