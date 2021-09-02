Christian Council Criticises Campaign Ads

THE Bahamas Christian Council has spoken out against the negative election ads being produced this campaign, saying name calling and character smearing will not advance the nation.

“We are witnessing, with concern, the negative advertisements being produced by political organisations and/or their surrogates for the consumption of the Bahamian people on television and social media,” BCC president Bishop Delton Fernander said in a statement released Tuesday night.

“We thought it important to draw attention to this issue, as it is feared that this behaviour will only worsen as we draw nearer to Election Day. We are better than this.

“Presently, in our country, we have a myriad of challenges that need to be addressed. We need those who are vying to become our leaders to be able to contend with these issues competently and to the benefit of every Bahamian. Those who seek office and those who wish to retain it should understand the dire position that we are in as a nation and people and govern themselves accordingly. Every election is important and it is understood that everyone who has put themselves forward wants to be the victor at the polls. But we all must know that the will of God prevails in this and in all things.

“The name calling and character smearing does nothing to add to the national discussion. Nor does it bode well for the unity that will be necessary for us to move forward as a nation after Election Day. Surely, there must be better ways to communicate your points than what we have seen thus far.”

Bishop Fernander said Bahamians know how to conduct decent elections and this time should not be different.

“We believe that the next five years will be pivotal to the growth and development of our country,” the bishop also said. “We must approach this upcoming decision with the solemnity that it deserves. We call on all political organisations, their surrogates and supporters to rise to the occasion.”

The statement came after Free National Movement chairman Carl Culmer denounced negative social media ads being shared about the Progressive Liberal Party, saying they have not been commissioned nor authorised by the FNM.

“While I unequivocally maintain that Brave Davis and the PLP do pose a grave threat to good governance and transparent fiscal responsibility, the FNM has absolutely no need to levy nasty personal attacks against the opposition or any other political opponent,” Mr Culmer said this week.

In response, PLP chairman Fred Mitchell chided Mr Culmer, accusing the FNM of using negative and misleading ads for months attacking the PLP and its leader.

“The FNM’s last ditch desperate attempt to now distance this failed government from the nasty election campaign ads, falls short on confession, contrition, and convincing,” Mr Mitchell said yesterday.