Editorial: Free School Food Could Make A Big Difference

THE word ahead of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ speech last night was that there would be a big announcement – and a free school meals programme certainly fit the bill.

The plan would mean free breakfast, lunch and snacks for all students in the government school system.

Why is this important? Well, time and again, research has shown that free or reduced price school meals helps across the board in society. It helps those in poverty, it helps to reduce obesity rates – an issue our country absolutely needs to tackle – and to tackle other areas of poor health.

It can lay in place good eating habits for a lifetime, eating fruit and vegetables that might not get served up at home.

Sitting at school while hungry leaves students who don’t have access to basic good food unable to concentrate properly. That means lower grades. That means weaker exam results. It can mean generations of students locked into a cycle of poverty because they weren’t in a position to excel, simply because they didn’t have enough food.

While it is a lesson we might have wished to learn another way, the pandemic has taught us the importance of supplying food to those in need, the infrastructure needed to do it and what the costs are for doing so.

As we hopefully start to emerge from the pandemic – although the current numbers show we are a long way off from that – those lessons can be turned from how we support families who are out of work to how we can help our children to excel in school.

Will there be a cost attached? Absolutely. But in the long-term there could also be a saving, with our healthcare system in future years hopefully having to deal with fewer cases of obesity or diabetes or any of the other host of problems we currently face in Bahamian society which if tackled young could be reduced or averted.

“This programme will be available to every child in government-operated school systems throughout the country. We are making it universal so there is no stigma attached to any child getting food,” said Dr Minnis.

That is important too – children can be subject to being teased and bullied as it is, and taking away another reason for someone to be picked on might make the world of difference for those children.

The goal is also to use Bahamian products where possible – fish, poultry and meat, fruits and vegetables. That can bolster a food sector that could do with a solid base to build on if we are going to reduce the percentage of our food that is imported from overseas rather than produced here at home.

Overall, it is a win for everyone – with the caveat being the potential cost. That’s no small amount to consider. We’ve argued in this column already that election promises need to have a price tag attached, and the same applies here.

But if we can afford it, it could be a real game changer for children in our schools, setting them on the path to healthy eating from an early age. That is a goal worth striving for.

BPL peace?

Could there be peace at last over at BPL?

After a summer of demonstrations, the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union has ratified an industrial agreement from Bahamas Power and Light – and is ready to sign.

It is sad of course that it took such disruption, and such time, and that it took until the last minute before the elections to resolve, but it is progress, and that is to be welcomed.

Is it the end of the matter? Well, we’ll believe that when all is quiet. There still seems to be some resentment towards management, and that doesn’t go away quickly.

It is, however, a testament to the value of sitting down and negotiating properly – to get things done rather than to grandstand in protest. We hope both sides can move forward more harmoniously from now on.