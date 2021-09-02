Just What The Doctor Ordered: Minnis Reveals Free School Meals Plan For All Children Regardless Of Family Income

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
IN A bid to eliminate childhood hunger, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night announced his administration would implement a universal school meals programme in the public school system if re-elected.
The plan would provide free breakfast, lunch and snacks for all students in the government school system.
Billed as a huge announcement ahead of last night’s Free National Movement drive-in rally, the programme will be offered to families regardless of income.
Dr Minnis described it not only as a means of providing nutritious meals for children in a nation where obesity is a challenge, but as a tool to boost savings in families where there is more than one child.
Those in primary school and high school will be eligible for the initiative.
The FNM would roll out the programme over a five-year period to ensure it is well funded and properly designed for sustainability, Dr Minnis said.
Vegan options will be available along with the inclusion of locally grown and produced food products.
“Many children go to school each day hungry,” he told FNM supporters at the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre. “Their parents do not have the money to provide them with enough to eat. I came from the inner city, from the ghetto. I know.
“There are school lunch programmes to help those most in need. However, so much more is necessary for so many more children. The FNM has decided to be even bolder.
“If and when re-elected we will launch the universal school meals programme and this programme will provide nutritionally balanced free breakfast, lunch and snack to all school children in government operated education systems regardless of family income.
“This programme will be available to every child in government operated school systems throughout the country. We are making it universal so there is no stigma attached to any child getting food.”
Dr Minnis said the programme will be optional so parents who would want to continue to prepare their child’s lunch and snacks may do so.
“There will also be a vegan option and the programme will be careful in dealing with food allergies. We will significantly draw on Bahamian food products.
“We will significantly use Bahamian fish, poultry and meats. We will significantly use Bahamian grown fruits and vegetables and this programme will help grow our agricultural and fisheries sectors while also providing nutrition to all children in government operated school systems free of charge.
“To help us create this initiative we will work with Bahamian food programmes, chefs, nutritionists and medical experts.
“Obesity is a major problem in our society. We need to stop the amount of sugary drinks and fatty foods our children are drinking and eating. We want to help our children develop better eating habits, drawing on more organic and locally grown foods here in The Bahamas and this new programme is an investment in our children.
“It is an investment in our future. This is an investment in their future and our future.”
Dr Minnis said the initiative was about lessening the burden on hardworking families while helping children focus on learning and not on where their next meal will come from.
“Hungry and insufficient nutrition affects a child’s ability to concentrate and ability to learn. Better health and nutrition allow children to learn and perform better and this programme will relieve parents of having to budget for lunch.
“This represents a significant savings for homes with more than one child. This will be a significant contribution to eliminating childhood hunger and childhood obesity.
“The programme will benefit the local economy.”
Before he left the stage, Dr Minnis continued his criticisms of the Progressive Liberal Party.
He said the choice was clear regarding who Bahamians ought to choose when they head to the polls on September 16.
Dr Minnis said Bahamians should re-elect the FNM because the PLP and its leader Philip “Brave” Davis want power to take care of party supporters.
Comments
truetruebahamian 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Both 'leaders' are hopelessly useless.
Topdude 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
If ever there was a significant public policy action, this is one. Researchers have long documented that a hungry child cannot learn. He/she is unable to concentrate on what is taught as a result of hunger.
With this new initiative we can expect that student performance will improve. We can also expect that nation’s human capital will be enhanced.
The FNM party is to be commended for introducing this nation building effort. Congratulations. God bless our Prime Minister.
Topdude 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Additionally, after this nation building initiative is firmly in place, we can expect a significant decline in truancy, delinquency and by extension crime. The sociology of crime indicates that most prisoners tend to be school dropouts. And most school dropouts tend to come from families unable to provide them with their basic need for nutritious meals during their school days.
This FNM initiative will go down in the history of our country as a public policy program that helped to transform our nation. It will increase our competitiveness and reduce our crime. Let us give credit where credit is due.
The PLP are reactive as usual as they want to build a new prison. The FNM wants to reduce the cause of criminal behavior. PLEASE COMPARE.
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
You must be dillusional
ohdrap4 43 minutes ago
Examples leave trails:
P G Christie did promise free electricity.
But, if it does come to pass, expect the menu will be similar to the healthy meals they serve at the prison.
DonAnthony 57 minutes ago
Great idea, but how will we pay for it, more borrowing or increasing vat?
Sickened 29 minutes ago
Finally a good initiative. We have to look after our children as they will be looking after us in short order.
ThisIsOurs 5 minutes ago
They promised transparency, fixed dates for elections, 2 term max for prime ministers. That was easier. They did none of it. As a wise woman once said "if they couldnt gee you food you believe they guh gee you dirt?"
