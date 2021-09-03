118 Additional Covid-19 Cases

THE Ministry of Health reported 118 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the nation’s coronavirus total since the start of the pandemic to 18,694.

Health officials also reported that the number of cases in hospital has jumped to 174. Fifteen of those cases are in the intensive care unit, according to the Ministry of Health’s September 2 dashboard.

The previous day, hospital cases were at 167.

Four hundred and twelve people have died from COVID-19.