Attempted Murder Suspect Says He Was Beaten By Police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 22-YEAR-OLD Eight Mile Rock man who was arraigned on attempted murder charges in Freeport yesterday claimed he was brutalised in police custody.

Deontay Outten, of Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown on two counts of attempted murder.

He was not represented by counsel. Outten — who claimed he was in severe pain and could not stand — sat as the magistrate read him the charges.

It is alleged that on August 26, at Jones Town, Eight Mile Rock, Outten attempted to murder Alexandria Forbes. It is also alleged that on the same date and place, he attempted to murder Jefferey Simmons, Jr.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges, which are indictable offences.

During the arraignment, Outten told the court he was experiencing a lot of pain and requested to see a doctor. He claimed that while in custody the police refused to take him to see a doctor when he asked.

When asked by Magistrate Brown why he wanted to see a doctor, he claimed he was experiencing some chest pain, heart problems and seeing blood in his urine.

“I need to see a doctor because I feeling pain and tightening in my chest,” he said. “They don’t want me to see a doctor because they know what they do. I (peeing) blood and feeling dizzy. I asked to see a doctor from yesterday.”

Magistrate Brown took a note of the complaint and ordered that Outten be taken immediately to the hospital or clinic to be seen by a doctor.

He was denied bail. The matter was adjourned to December 9.