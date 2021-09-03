Candidates Challenged To Commit To Reform

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A NON-profit and civic foundation has appealed to all nominated candidates seeking election “to publicly commit to actionable” reform on areas that have long prohibited the country’s forward development.

In an open letter to the candidates, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) said that there still are significant long-standing issues despite the “acknowledgement of the need for improvement in accountability, transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency in governance by subsequent administrations.”

“While ORG acknowledges that some progress has been made, the status quo in governance and politics has not been able to sufficiently address these problems and has in fact created massive inefficiencies by perpetuating sub-standard governance practices,” ORG said.

“The behind closed doors, ultra-political environment that has prevailed for years does not support the creation and completion of modern, open, inclusive, data-driven, long-term solutions and policies which are necessary for the positive and sustainable future of The Bahamas. ORG asserts that a shift to a more open and participatory model of governance is both essential to our future success as a nation and vital to bringing about the necessary reform.

“Over the past days, manifestos, blueprints, and visions have been issued by the Free National Movement, the Progressive Liberal Party, Democratic National Alliance and the Coalition of Independents. ORG commends the parties for their presentation of these to the public and recognises the inclusion of various actions for long term reform in each of these. “However, the longstanding governance and economic issues that plague The Bahamas should not be seen simply as issues to be solved as part of a partisan agenda. They affect every segment of the nation, and their resolution will require commitment, action and sacrifice from all who call The Bahamas home regardless of party affiliation.”

ORG identified opportunities for short and midterm action by the next government which included fully enacting the Freedom of Information Act and providing extensive public education on the appropriate usage of law.

Electoral reforms such as fixed election dates, term limits for a prime minister, and the separation of powers of the executive and legislative branches of government were also highlighted.

ORG also presented a number of ideas for education reforms and civil society development.

Economic development was another area discussed with the expansion and capacity support of the Small Business Development Centre to manage the dual roles of business incubation and post disaster recovery coordination being mentioned.

ORG said The Bahamas finds itself at a “critical juncture and failure to achieve significant progress in the next administration can result in dire and irreversible circumstances.”

“ORG stresses the obvious to all candidates. Promises sound good, but solid plans lead to meaningful, inclusive and positive growth. The Bahamian public deserves plans for change that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and anchored within a believable timeframe. This commitment to transparency and accountability can be the difference between a short-term electoral victory, and the longer-term sustainability and success of the nation.”