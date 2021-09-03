Two Deny Smuggling Cocaine Into The Country

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A Dominican man and a Colombian man who denied smuggling cocaine into the country were on Friday remanded to prison pending a bail hearing.

Juan Cabrera, 56, and Luis Colmenares, 26, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt after they were accused of conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to supply sometime between August 18 and 30.

Prosecutors allege the Dominican and Colombian nationals were found with the drugs in Clarence Town, Long Island and George Town, Exuma between August 29 and 30.

They further accused Cabrera and Colmenares of importing the dangerous drugs into the country within that same timeframe.

During their arraignment, the pair denied the allegations. However, the prosecution requested an adjournment to consider their position on bail.

As a result, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt adjourned their case to September 9 for a bail hearing.

The accused were remanded to the Department of Correctional Services in the interim.