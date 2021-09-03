Ub Faculty Demands Covid Policy Rethink

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE union that represents the University of The Bahamas’ faculty and the school’s Student Government Association have come out against the university’s strict new COVID-19 policy.

On Wednesday, UB issued a statement stating its board of trustees has mandated that anyone entering the school’s campuses and facilities must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test effective Monday.

People who are unvaccinated but seek entry to its campuses must have a rapid antigen test result issued within the last 72 hours. UB said this refers to faculty, students, staff, alumni, vendors and members of the public.

Anyone seeking entry to UB as of September 30 however, must show proof of full vaccination, the university said.

Daniel Thompson, president of the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas, has taken grave exception to the new policy, calling it dictatorial.

“The COVID policy was put in place without even the appropriate dialogue,” Mr Thompson said. “UB needs to engage in more effective communication. They need to consult with their stakeholders and stop believing that the board of trustees is some rogue enterprise. They are not an independent state to set their own laws without consultation. That’s called dictatorship and we’re a democracy.

“They’re doing this right in the middle of the silly season. From my position perhaps they are doing their last bidding before they exit the scene. We are not in the category where persons are telling their members not to vaccinate. We encourage you to vaccinate, but we do have members of our faculty who do not support the vaccination, who do not wish to be and will not be vaccinated.

“What we don’t encourage is for the organisation to begin to create policies that are punitive because the essence of their policy is that if I object, not because of religion or health, then I don’t have a job. That cannot be. What we are advocating is that there ought to be a compromise so that there is a continuous testing option after September 30.”

Mr Thompson said his union met with UB officials last Friday and they were supposed to get back to his team, but instead the statement was released outlining the new policy.

“We met on Friday to discuss this new policy and during that meeting the legal counsel said emphatically that this is not a mandatory vaccination policy because the three unions that were there, the BPSU, the PMU and the UTEB queried the mandatory policy,” he told The Tribune.

“General counsel, Ms Tracey Ferguson-Johnson, said emphatically, ‘this is not a mandatory policy’. Our concern was if you want us to be tested, then the university should pay for it. So they said they would go back to the board because they only wanted to pay for the testing for security and the custodial staff. Not librarians who have to keep the library and not anyone else who has to come on campus.

“They were supposed to come back to us. Ten minutes before that same press release was issued we got a copy of it. So obviously that was not a dialogue. We saw that they had agreed to pay for the fees, but now coming the 30th of September, it is now mandatory. We have a serious problem with that. That option should remain in place that you can test if you don’t wish to be vaccinated.”

He said UB’s board of trustees ought to review a compromise.

“No University Act has given them the independence to infringe on people’s rights. So we dismiss the idea that the council is supreme. They are not more supreme than the law of The Bahamas. You cannot tell me I have to be vaccinated in order to work,” he added.

“What we say is that they can use means to (encourage) persons to get vaccinated, but you cannot put a gun to their heads and say, ‘if you’re not vaccinated you don’t have the right to be employed.’ That’s the challenge that exists. We, as a trade union, have a right to protect those members as well.”

UB’s Student Government Association also expressed disappointment with the new policy. That body issued a statement also calling for the new policy to be revised.

“The Student Government Association wishes to express its disappointment with the chairman of the board of trustees following the announcement of its COVID-19 vaccination policy and calls for its immediate reneging and subsequent revision,” the group said yesterday.

The SGA says it met and shared its concerns of the then proposed policy with the UB officials to no avail.

“However, none (of the concerns) were presented in the policy, and we feel students must be given a seat at the table.

“We call upon the board of trustees to revise this policy with consideration of all students, faculty and staff who continuously fall victim to the reckless decision making of the university,” the SGA said.