Wellington Roberts Defends Decision To Withdraw Candidacy

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LOCAL comedian and activist Wellington Roberts has responded to critics of his decision to resign from the Coalition of Independents and withdraw his candidacy less than two weeks before the next general election.

The announcement of Mr Roberts’ decision was made in a press statement released by COI officials on Thursday.

“Today we received a resignation from our endorsed candidate for North Andros and the Berry Islands, Wellington Roberts,” the statement read. “We have accepted his resignation and we have withdrawn our endorsement.”

Following the announcement, photos circulated on social media showing Mr Roberts dressed in Progressive Liberal Party paraphernalia surrounded by other party supporters.

In an apparent shot at the move, the COI said: “We remind the general public and the voters at large that the PLP and FNM will do or pay anything to prevent Bahamians from benefitting directly from our natural resources and being put first in this nation.

“Many persons are weak and will sell out their nation for a bowl of porridge. The Coalition of Independents remains committed to standing with and for Bahamians who are dissatisfied with the state this country is in.”

Responding to allegations surrounding his resignation Thursday night, Mr Roberts explained that his decision was largely due to a lack of support and finances among other reasons.

“I resigned because I needed to be true to self. I’m an entertainer. I’m a comedian. I love to see people laugh. I’m going to start my show again and I’m going to live in my truth,” he said in a Facebook live video on Thursday night.

Mr Roberts also noted that his support for the COI was sincere and further asserted that he was never a political sell-out.

“I’ve been advocating for Androsians. I’ve advocated for Bahamians. I’ve advocated for the Atlantis workers. I’ve advocated for the three thousand plus Atlantis workers, got locked up, went to jail (and) was going to big jail. . .

“This wasn’t no game for me. I wasn’t faking. I ain’t mixed up. I ain’t switched. I ain’t walked away. I resigned. I removed myself from the race. I resigned. Nobody buy me out. I wasn’t never a PLP spy,” he added.

Despite his resignation and nomination withdrawal, Mr Roberts said he will continue to advocate for Bahamians. He also pledged support for the PLP’s candidate for North Andros and the Berry Islands constituency, Leonardo Lightbourne, who he said is the best choice for the nation.