Extra Hours To Vaccinate Schoolchildren

SELECT COVID-19 vaccination centres on New Providence will offer extended hours this week to better accommodate school-aged children eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Kendal Isaacs Gym, St Joseph’s Parish Hall and Loyola Hall will operate until 7pm starting today through Friday.

The following centres will also operate this Saturday from 9am – 4pm:

• Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road

• Kendal G L Isaacs Gym, University Drive

• St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Boyd Road

• Baha Mar, Melia Nassau Beach

The St Anselm’s Parish Hall vaccination centre will operate from 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

“We are very encouraged by the number of 12–17-year-olds who have come out to receive the Pfizer vaccine so far,” said Dr Merceline Dahl- Regis, chair of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee in a press release.

“We need to get as many of our eligible children vaccinated as quickly as possible so that they can safely return to the classroom.”

As of last Friday, 5,154 12–17-year-olds have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to everyone 12 years and older.

According to the government’s weekly vaccine tracker, 161,613 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of September 4.

The government said 105,753 people have received one dose of a vaccine while 59,002 people are fully vaccinated.

The number of fully vaccinated people includes people who have taken shots abroad and registered on the vax.gov.bs platform.

The vaccine committee said all centres will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at this time. The St Joseph’s Parish Hall centre is administering Pfizer and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The administration of second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will resume on New Providence starting Tuesday, September 14.

First doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are no longer being administered.

Vaccination teams are returning to Long Island, Exuma, Andros and Rum Cay this week to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Vaccination teams were in Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, and mainland Abaco and the cays over the past two weeks as part of the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the Family Islands. Additional vaccination centres were also available on Grand Bahama last week.

COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to San Salvador, Bimini, Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Island and Cat Island to be administered by the local health teams. Mayaguana is scheduled to receive vaccines today.

People who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, may receive Pfizer as a second dose if they choose.

Schedules are posted weekly on opm.gov.bs/ vaccine and are updated regularly.

To make an appointment online visit vax.gov.bs.

Walk-up appointments are available at all vaccination centres.