Former Tribune Editor To Feature In Tv Look At Cable Beach Murder

A LURID murder in a house on Cable Beach is to be spotlighted in a new series of television documentaries.

The story of Sante and Kenny Kimes, both jailed for more than 120 years after a con-and-kill spree across America in the 1990s, will be told on one of the major networks before the end of the year.

It is the second series featuring the Kimes family that includes an interview with The Tribune’s former managing editor, John Marquis.

He will be outlining the impact on the law-abiding half of the Kimes family when they discovered that Sante and Kenny – a mother-and-son crime team – were triple killers and serial con artists.

The pair, dubbed Mommie and Clyde by police investigators, lived in Nassau from 1992 to 1996.

They fled the island after drowning Indian banker Syed Bilal Ahmed in their bath when he flew into the Bahamas to investigate banking irregularities.

Sante had been keeping her late husband Ken Sr “financially alive” after his sudden death in 1994, using his credit cards in stores and restaurants in The Bahamas and United States.

Kenny admitted in court that he and his mother drowned Ahmed after dropping a date rape drug in his drink.

Mr Marquis, who was The Tribune’s managing editor between 1999 and 2009, met Mrs Kimes at a New York prison in 2011 when she was trying to secure an appeal. He later wrote a book about her called Evil and Son.

From his home in Cornwall, UK, Mr Marquis said: “The Kimes story seems to be endlessly fascinating. This is my second documentary about them and no doubt there will be more.”

Since retiring, Mr Marquis has written several books, including Death in the Night, his second about the Sir Harry Oakes murder in Nassau in 1943. He has also written a biography of DH Lawrence and Long Hot Summer, his book about life as a journalist in The Bahamas.

He is currently writing Cornwall: The Land of Writers, which is about famous authors who have lived in Cornwall.

They include John le Carre, Daphne du Maurier, Sir John Betjeman, Colin Wilson and the Cornish Shakespearean scholar AL Rowse.