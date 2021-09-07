Editorial: Picture Tells The Story Of Our Covid Failures

IN this column last month, we said that as a country we had failed to protect our healthcare system.

The point of imposing restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was to give our healthcare facilities the best chance possible to deal with the pandemic – and our failure was clear to see in the surge of cases and, in more recent days, the ever increasing number of deaths.

How much we have failed can be seen in the image on our front page today. Three patients under a flimsy tent receiving the oxygen that might save their lives.

No ICU bed, not even a roof.

If we were trying to buy time to ensure we had enough facilities available, we failed to provide them.

If we were trying to keep the case numbers down to stop our healthcare staff from being overwhelmed, we did not do so.

And so here is the legacy of that – people shunted out into the outdoors because there isn’t enough room for them elsewhere.

Today’s dashboard reports another seven deaths, while another 15 people are in intensive care, with 190 in hospital with COVID.

In the video clip, which has circulated on social media, the woman recording the clip can be heard saying: “This is what our health system has come down to, they have the doctors working in tents out in the rain.”

Things are likely to get worse. Election season has brought with it a number of gatherings, whether it is people packed together on buses and trucks or dancing at rally events. That has the potential to spread the virus. The coming weeks will show the impact of that.

Talk of lifting restrictions in the face of this wave is an invitation to even more cases. When stricter restrictions were first put in place, we were experiencing far fewer deaths than we are now.

Is the election taking priority? Certainly, some sections of campaigns seem to be paying little credence to social distancing rules – but ought we to be clamping down more right now to stem the flow of cases?

Or is the scene on our front page what we are prepared to accept? If there are more cases still, where will we go next? We have already run out of buildings to keep patients in, what will we do when we run out of tents? When we run out of oxygen?

There needs to be an increase in the capacity to handle COVID patients – and it has to be a matter of the highest priority.

Those patients out in the cold and the rain deserve better – and with variants of this virus on the loose, that could soon be any one of us.