Moultrie: Don’T Believe What You Hear On Social Media

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

HALSON Moultrie has denied social media speculation that he is linked with the Coalition of Independents.

Mr Moultrie, incumbent independent candidate for Nassau Village, quit the Free National Movement earlier this year to become an independent Speaker of the House of Assembly.

His resignation came after months of being at loggerheads with the governing party and criticism levelled at the Minnis administration from his chair as Speaker.

Mr Moultrie was replaced by former union head Nicole Martin to run on the FNM’s ticket for Nassau Village.

Clearing up any misunderstanding of his “affiliation” with the COI, Mr Moultrie said: “It has been brought to my attention that a politically mischievous video is making its rounds on social media which by its contents and photographs falsely links the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Halson Moultrie, to Lincoln Bain and by extension to his political party.

“I wish to categorically state that the Hon D Halson Moultrie, Speaker of the House of Assembly, incumbent and independent candidate for the Nassau Village constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled for September 16, 2021, is not and has never been a member of the grouping identified as Coalition of Independents.”

Mr Moultrie is hosting a second Open Parliament meeting tomorrow at 10am in Parliament Square. An Open Parliament event flyer engages members of the public to “throw a blow for democracy” by expressing their concerns on snap elections, the state of the voter registry, the disenfranchisement of voters and the possibility of election fraud. He expects many young people will turn out.

The first Open Parliament took place on August 18, however, when eager participants assembled, Provost Marshall and Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle showed up, dissolved Parliament, and set the date for a new session of Parliament for September 22.

However, the next day, August 19, Parliament was dissolved and a general election was called for September 16. The next session of Parliament will start on October 6.

“I have an open-door policy and have met and talked with members of the various political organisations in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas – that includes the two major political parties. At the Open Parliament August 18, 2021, I strongly urged all third parties to unite and some did form a United Coalition which I endorse,” Mr Moultrie said.

“I have also met and talked with labour unions, many social groupings and civil society organisations. My independent status has not and will not be affected or compromised by any such discussions and/or meetings. I am committed to the ideals of the separation of powers and three co-equal and independent branches of government as is envisioned by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Mr Moultrie said the public is to ignore any attempt by anyone to suggest otherwise and that such attempts are to be taken as purely ill-conceived political mischief.