University Revises Covid Policy

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas has revised its COVID-19 entry policies for unvaccinated people after receiving heavy criticism from union members and students.

In a statement yesterday, UB said effective yesterday, anyone entering its campuses must either show proof of vaccination or present a negative rapid antigen test no older than five days upon arrival.

UB also added that costs for COVID testing will be covered by the institution for unvaccinated students, staff members and coaches who are required to come on campus for course-related activities until further notice.

The revised policy comes after the institution announced last week that people entering its campuses must either show proof of vaccination or produce a negative rapid antigen test taken within the last 72 hours. The now revised policy was set to take effect yesterday.

However, the rules received pushback from faculty members and UB Student’s Government Association, who called the decision “reckless”, “dictatorial” and inconvenient.

Yesterday, UB conceded that it decided to revise the protocols after receiving input from various stakeholders.

“Effective Monday, 6 September 2021, all persons entering the campuses of University of The Bahamas must show proof of being fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test. The rapid antigen test result must ​be no older than five days at the time of presentation,” the statement read.

“For employees, residential students, coaches who must work on campus ​and students who must come on campus for course related activities during remote operations, but who are not fully vaccinated, University of The Bahamas will cover the cost of rapid antigen tests until further notice, provided that proof of affiliation with UB is presented at the test site.”