Barbados Early Poll Day Delayed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration has amended the Parliamentary Elections Act through an Emergency Powers Order to allow an advanced poll in Barbados to be rescheduled.

The order, released yesterday, says: “For the purpose of the advanced poll to be held in Barbados on the 9 day of September, 2021, for persons voting as overseas voters pursuant to section 49A(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, the circumstances requiring the designated president officer to be quarantined in Barbados by the pandemic restrictions of that country and not available on that date shall be deemed to be circumstances beyond the control of the presiding officer which make it impracticable to take the poll on the designated date.

“Section 50 of the Parliamentary Elections Act is hereby modified for the purposes of paragraph (1) as if a reference to the words ‘continue the taking of the poll on that day, he may adjourn the proceedings until the following day’ includes a reference to the words ‘the taking of the poll on that day, he may reschedule the proceedings to the following day.’”

Yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell, the PLP’s candidate for the Fox Hill constituency, said his party will refer the matter to its lawyers to determine the legality of the move.

“The test for us with these emergency orders is whether or not it is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society,” he said. “There is an even more stringent test when it comes to tinkering with election laws. Given the government’s history of sleight of hand and smoke and mirrors, we immediately referred this to our lawyers.”