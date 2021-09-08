Compass Point Close Now Eight Days Away

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday declined to comment on Compass Point’s threatened election day closure as its owner begins preparations for the shutdown.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, coolly brushed off the impending closure and declined to comment on the closure plans that have been made public by Leigh Rodney. Mr Rodney yesterday confirmed he intends to close the property on September 16 over what he branded as Mr D’Aguilar’s failure to meet with him and address his concerns over the Hotel Licensing Authority regime, which he regards as archaic and burdensome.

Compass Point’s original closure date was set for May 2022, but it has now been moved up to September 16 due to the Prime Minister’s decision to call an early election. Mr Rodney has taken out several full-page advertisements over the past two years, reiterating his promise to close the resort.

Mr Rodney said in 2019: “The FNM administration promised voters that it would be the leaders that made all changes possible to make it easier to run a business in the Bahamas. The Compass Point owner believed that promise. For the two years the FNM has been in power, the Compass Point owner has made what he thinks is a simple request.”

Mr D’Aguilar, though, has repeatedly said he is uncertain what exactly Mr Rodney’s concerns and demands are.

Preparation to close the resort has been taking place, Tribune Business understands, as staff have been warned of the move and work has begun to dismantle the beach huts.