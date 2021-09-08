Plp Candidate Laments State Of Graveyard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

PLP candidate for Central Grand Bahama Kirkland Russell raised concerns yesterday over the neglect of the Lewis Yard Public Cemetery, where graves are no longer accessible because of thick ground cover and overgrown shrubs.

He said the graveyard — where many of the nearby communities’ legends and pioneers are buried — is left in a total state of ruin.

“You have families who can’t even visit their loved ones and identify the tombs because trees that are 20ft tall have grown over the tombs,” he said.

“The place looks like a jungle; there is no place in this country and the world where you will find such desecration to happen,” he said.

Mr Russell stressed that capital expenditure is required to restore the cemetery to an acceptable state for the families of those that are buried there.

“My real concern is that we have an elected MP to ensure that this does not happen. This is a public cemetery owned by the government and the least we can do for the people and residents of the community is to ensure their loved ones rest in dignity,” he said.

According to Mr Russell, who resides in the area, the cemetery was destroyed by hurricanes Frances and Jeanne, and Wilma.

“We got them cleaned up and we erected new cemetery walls to try to control the forces of waves to preserve the tombs, and the dignity and sanctity of the cemetery. However, this cemetery has been left to ruin. You can’t even see the tombs, and this has not been cleaned from 2005. Yes, Local government tries to maintain a portion of the cemetery and they do the best they can with what their budget allows.”

Mr Russell said the cemetery is over 100 years old.

“In this cemetery is the history of the communities of Hunters, Mack Town, Lewis Yard, Pinder’s Point, and some from Williams Town.

“When you look at the people that lay in this cemetery such as Manisha who was a midwife; Rollin Bevans, who was a pioneer builder and carpenter on this island; Solley Russell, the mother of Sisters Mary Patricia and Madiene Russell – they were the legends of these communities. We also have Alonzo Williams, the founder of Travellers Rest, my grandparents, and Victor Bevans, who was instrumental in bringing the Catholic Church to Grand Bahama -- all of these persons are buried in this cemetery.”

He said the situation is not sitting well with residents.

“Every five years we have persons offering to represent people in these communities. And if we can’t get cemeteries clean and prepared so families can visit their loved ones, then what are we doing? How are we serving the people that elected us to represent them?

“I am not lambasting the current MP, even though I ought to because here he is investing monies and time into cleaning and preparing the Princess Property, which is a private property, but the public cemeteries where his voters’ families and loved ones are buried, (he) did absolutely nothing. They leave it in a total state of chaos. This, I consider a desecration of these persons who lay here for eternity.”

Mr Russell said that further east in the cemetery is the resting place for some US military persons who were buried there by the Americans.

“That is the history of this community, and it has been left in total ruin, with no regard and no care, and we have serious concerns about it.”

Mr Russell said if elected he will ensure the restoration of the cemetery.

“I intend once elected within the first 100 days in office to begin a major project to rectify and retro-fit this cemetery so this could represent what it ought to represent,” he stated.