Union Chief Calls For ‘Forensic Audit’ At Water & Sewerage

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A union president yesterday called for a “forensic audit” into the Water & Sewerage Corporation following the allegations made against its executive chairman.

Dwayne Woods, the Bahamas Utilities, Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) chief, said he was “surprised” by the claims levelled against Adrian Gibson although the Long Island MP has vehemently denied that there was any wrongdoing.

Mr Woods also said his union has “no intention” of taking strike action, adding: “We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Progressive Liberal Party. But I also wrote the board at Water & Sewerage Corporation and sent our plight to them, and now am waiting on a reply from them so it gives them nine days before the general election.

“Action now would make no sense because no one in government is listening. They are all campaigning now. My thing is we shouldn’t wait to put our faith in the new government to come. “I’m surprised at the allegations that have been levied at the chairman, but the union has been blowing the whistle for quite some time now. We want a forensic audit.

“All of our cries have fallen on deaf ears, so we are just sitting and watching to see what the stakeholders and the powers that be will do, and what actions they will take.”

Mr Gibson has dismissed the claims made against him, over the award of two maintenance, painting and cleaning contracts at the Water & Sewerage Corporation, as “part of the silly season”.

Mr Woods, though, said: “We expect a forensic audit to be carried out with a new government. It only makes sense to look over what the previous administration did and start off afresh.

“All I can say is that the documents leaked to social media and the media appear to be authentic as the signatures match up. The general manager’s signature seems to be authentic. So somebody should answer something.”