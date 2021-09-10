Davis: ‘Telling’ Ingraham Hasn’T Endorsed Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said it is telling that former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has endorsed Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands for re-election, but not Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Mr Davis was speaking during a virtual PLP rally last night.

He said: “The current Prime Minister seems paralysed, though, by how hard the problems are. I noticed the other day that Hubert Ingraham endorsed one of Minnis’ colleagues – but declined to endorse the Prime Minister. That tells you something, ey? Don’t feel too bad for him – don’t worry – I’m going to rescue him from a job he doesn’t really want, and can’t really do. Because we can’t afford five more years of this – the incompetence, the lack of compassion, the expensive mistakes, the failures and scandals, the government contracts for members of Cabinet. And their girlfriends. And their brothers. And their campaign officials.”

Mr Davis encouraged supporters to vote in the September 16 general election.

He said: “We’ve been working together for change – and now it’s only seven days away. Seven days and ‘A New Day’ will dawn in our beautiful country. Seven days until we leave the confusion and chaos behind – and start on a path to recovery and renewal.

“We all know voting is essential to democracy. That’s why so many Bahamians are angry about how this election has been handled. Everywhere I go—and it doesn’t matter where—if I’m Over-the-Hill or in San Sal or Crooked Island or South Eleuthera—everywhere I go young Bahamians are telling me—’I want to vote but I didn’t have time to register.’

“A lot of people were caught off-guard – they didn’t think Minnis would call a snap election, in the middle of our country’s worst month during this pandemic. In fact he kept telling us that elections were not due until May 2022. And you know what? They think this government deliberately wanted to exclude young Bahamians. They believe the government didn’t give them enough time because they know young people are hungry for change, and this government can only offer them more of the same. So let me say this to all of you who are registered: please vote next week, and please make sure your aunties and cousins and friends vote too.”