Does This Look Safe For You?

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THOUSANDS of people braved long lines, the sweltering heat and little to no social distancing to vote in yesterday’s advanced poll.

Although ten schools were designated around New Providence as polling sites, at many places crowds of people were seen huddled close together to gain entry into the voting locations.

There were reports that at least one person fainted at a polling location due to the conditions yesterday.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who has responsibility for elections, admitted yesterday there were a few “kinks” during the advanced poll, but expressed confidence the voting process will run smoothly for next week’s general election.

“This is the first time certainly for us after the amendments and the legislation so if you could recall just in 2017 when we had the advanced poll, it was at one central location where persons were assembled and I think somewhere around 3,000 plus voters,” Mr Dames told reporters at Government High School.

“But today, I always say to my colleagues, that we’re dealing with a mini election here so you’re talking about 30,000 plus voters so that will come with some little kinks here that the Parliamentary Registration Department is working to kind of figure out and address and I think it’s working.

“People are voting and that’s what’s important. At the end of the day, we would want Bahamians to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and that is happening but this is a typical Bahamian election,” he added.

When The Tribune first arrived at Government High School shortly before 8am, long lines extended around the block into the Yellow Elder community, with little to no social distancing observed.

The high school was the designated voting site for voters in the Englerston, Mount Moriah and St Barnabas constituencies.

About five minutes after 8am, voters were allowed inside the school’s premises, with some enduring the long queues for hours before gaining entry.

Heated rows erupted at times between frustrated voters at the Yellow Elder polling site, with some complaining about people skipping lines.

“There was little confusion at the door,” voter Marie Meadows told The Tribune. “Some persons was saying they didn’t want the elderly go in before them and then some was saying this (person) was jumping in the line.”

At C V Bethel Senior High School, there were also chaotic scenes. As crowds continued to swell, tents had to be erected to shield voters from the sun.

Voters in the Bamboo Town and South Beach constituencies voted at the polling site.

“This is chaotic,” said one woman, who asked to remain anonymous.

“They had more than enough time. They say election was short but they have more than enough time to do better than this. They have people in here like cattle, they up underneath each other. If they didn’t have COVID before they came, they gone have it before they leave. This is ridiculous. If this is what September 16 gone be like, we in big trouble.”

Another voter said the process could have been smoother.

“They could’ve put up some shading for (us) the senior citizens because they had ample time to prepare and make the necessary changes. They should’ve taken in consideration that it would’ve been a bright sunny day today so they should’ve made preparations for both events,” said Glenn Hepburn.

At the Gambier Primary School, in the Killarney constituency, a line quickly formed well ahead of the polling station’s opening.

By 8.30am, that line snaked its way from inside the school’s gate where police officers stood guard and passed political tents lining one side of the road, stopping just before a popular conch stand at the end of the corner.

Many of those waiting in line in the gruelling sun said the wait was hours long.

Others who had made it inside the school’s campus huddled under trees and gravitated towards anywhere that looked cool and shaded.

Despite this, Gambier Primary was considered one of the more orderly polling stations with VIP voters, including former Prime Minister Perry Christie, former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and Court of Appeal President Sir Michael Barnett.

Despite the large crowds, many voters who spoke to this newspaper said they were not concerned about catching COVID-19 as they were fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Mr Dames said there will occasionally be “bumps and hitches,” but assured the public that things should run smoothly going forward.

“From time to time there are some bumps and hitches here and there but for the most part I commend the presiding officers and all of those who are working here today for the job that they’re today,” the Mount Moriah incumbent said.

“What we’re talking about here is like a mini-election having to figure it all out here and as you could see we have it divided into three constituencies here. There are St Barnabas, Englerston and Mount Moriah and each of them have any number of rooms and I think there are somewhere in the area six candidates representing six political parties.

“And so that is new for us but after having said all that I’m encouraged that things will continue to flow and flow smoothly. The thing is, the objective is to give everyone the opportunity to vote and to exercise their constitutional rights and that’s been happening,” he also said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd added: “As you would expect for the first time on a permanent register, the first time that we’re having this many persons register and vote on advanced polling day, obviously you would have a little hiccup here and there but I’m pleased what’s going on and how we’re exercising the democratic right.”

Additional reporting by Khrisna Russell